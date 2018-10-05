North Jackson High School is the Pep Rally of the Week!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. - North Jackson High School is cleaning house!

The Chiefs are undefeated this season and so is their student body -- they crushed the competition to be Jack's Pep Rally of the Week!

Students got pumped up with music from the band and high energy from the school's cheerleaders!

Fairview travels to North Jackson for Friday night's game.

For all the highlights from the week's high school games, make sure to watch WHNT News 19 at 10 Friday!

You can see more Football Friday coverage here!