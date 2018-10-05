× Need weekend plans? The Madison Street Festival is this Saturday

MADISON, Ala. – The Madison Street Festival returns to historic downtown Madison Saturday, October 6th from 9am – 4pm.

Always held on the first Saturday in October, the free event is fun for the whole family, including your leashed pets!

The Madison Street Festival is the city’s largest event and a celebration of its people, art, food, and music.

Kicking-off with a big, colorful parade, the festival includes an artist alley, car show, children’s area, entertainment expo area, arts and crafts, booths, great Southern food and more.

The parade will start at 9am on Skate Park Drive, proceed down Mill to Church Street, then to Front Street and Sullivan, before disbanding at Madison Elementary School.

Free parking will be available at the Madison City Schools Football Stadium, with free shuttle service to the festival.

While there’s no cost to attend the festival, you may want to bring some cash. Many vendors, such as the food trucks, will charge for their products. An ATM will be available on site.

