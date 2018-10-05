National Hurricane Center: high chance of tropical cyclone development in the Gulf soon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tropical development possible: A large cluster of tropical thunderstorms surrounding a weak ‘low’ in the western Caribbean that has a ‘high’ chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm in coming days.

The National Hurricane Center’s update at 2 PM Friday said this:

‘A tropical depression could

form by late this weekend or early next week over the northwestern

Caribbean Sea or Gulf of Mexico while the system moves northwestward

to northward. Regardless of tropical cyclone formation, this

disturbance will continue to bring torrential rains primarily to

portions of Central America and the Yucatan peninsula during the

next few days.’

This system will have some impact on the Gulf Coast next week. The questions are where and when, and we don’t know the exact answer yet.

If you have beach plans, be aware that tropical development could play into your vacation between Wednesday and Friday in Alabama and Northwest Florida.

This system could also help enhance showers and storms in North Alabama late next week, but as of now we think the greatest impact will be southeast of the Tennessee Valley region.

