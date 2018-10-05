× Morgan County authorities searching for missing woman with dementia

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities are looking for an elderly woman who left her home in the Hartselle area overnight.

Rosemary Ballas, 70, walked away from her home on Vaughn Bridge Road sometime between midnight and 5 a.m., according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Ballas suffers from dementia, they said.

Ballas is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 230 pounds. She has brown hair tinged with gray and was last seen wearing a red top and red shorts.

Anyone who has seen her is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 256-351-4800.