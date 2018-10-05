× Local law enforcement stress the importance of Domestic Violence Awareness Month

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — October is domestic violence awareness month, and both the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the Huntsville Police Department have a PSA: they want anyone experiencing it to reach out for help.

Both agencies said they respond to domestic violence calls on a daily basis.

In 2013, there were more than 35,000 reported domestic violence incidents in Alabama, according to data from the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

Those numbers mean a lot to the Madison County Sheriff`s Office and the Huntsville Police Department.

“We will go through extreme measures in order to assist you to remove you from a domestic violence situation,” said Lt. Donny Shaw, with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

“If anyone knows of a victim involved in domestic violence relationship that can culminate into something serious please give us a call,” said Lt. Michael Johnson, with the Huntsville Police Department.

Data shows 1 in 3 women, and 1 in 4 men, have experienced some form of physical violence by an intimate partner.

These high numbers are exactly why the whole month of October is dedicated to domestic violence awareness.

“It is to advocate for those who are victims of domestic violence. It`s to put an extra detailed information out during the whole month of who they can contact,” said Lt. Shaw.

The leading agency that provides services in North Alabama is Crisis Services. They help victims get away from their abusive partners

Law enforcement says victims shouldn`t be scared to come forward and ask for help. If you are in need of help, call 911 or 211.