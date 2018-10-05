Frontier Airlines begins flights out of HSV

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines is officially flying out of Huntsville. The airline now offers direct flights from Huntsville to Denver (DEN) and Orlando International (MCO).

Today, the airline celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Rates as low as $44 a flight are now available at flyfrontier.com.

“We are excited to be starting service and proud to bring our unique brand of Low Fares Done Right to Huntsville,” said Jonathan Freed, Director of Corporate Communications for Frontier Airlines. “Frontier is always looking for ways to make travel easier and more affordable, and our reimagined frequent flier program with family-friendly benefits and attainable elite status, as well as our reduced change fees – free if you make changes more than 90 days before you fly – are the latest examples of what we mean by Low Fares Done Right.”

Customized for your budget:

The airline says you can purchase options a la carte or in one low-priced bundle called the WORKSsm. This bundle includes refundability, a carry-on bag, a checked bag, the best available seat, waived change fees and priority boarding.

Summary of Initial Service:

HUNTSVILLE (HSV) to/from DENVER (DEN)

Depart HSV: 12 p.m. Arrive DEN: 2:03 p.m.

Depart DEN: 7 a.m. Arrive HSV: 10:40 a.m.

Aircraft: Airbus A320 Family

Frequency: Monday, Friday

Service Start: Oct. 5

HUNTSVILLE (HSV) to/from ORLANDO (MCO)

Depart HSV: 5:07 p.m. Arrive MCO: 7:46 p.m.

Depart MCO: 8:15 a.m. Arrive HSV: 8:54 a.m.

Aircraft: Airbus A320 Family

Frequency: Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday

Service Start: Oct. 21

***Frequency and times may change