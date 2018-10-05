× Florence man indicted on rape charge

FLORENCE, Ala. – A Florence man turned himself in to authorities Thursday after being indicted for rape.

Anthony Thomas Stults, 18, was booked into the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a count of first-degree rape.

Stults is accused of raping a girl under the age of 16. Police said they received a report July 25 that he forced himself on the girl without permission during an overnight stay.

Stults was released from the Lauderdale County Detention Center Thursday after posting a $50,000 bond.