Father accused of shooting at vehicle with his children inside, according to Decatur Police

DECATUR, Ala. — Decatur Police arrested a man suspected of shooting at a vehicle, they say his children and their mother were inside.

On Sunday, September 30, police responded to Bluebird Lane after receiving a call of shots fired at a vehicle. Belany Hisbon told police that she and her children’s father, Mashae Antwan Jackson, had gotten into a fight. She said that when she noticed Jackson was holding a gun, she drove off with her children in the vehicle. That’s when she told police she saw him fire the gun.

Police don’t believe a bullet hit the vehicle.

After talking with Hisbon, police issued a warrant for Jackson’s arrest for third-degree domestic violence. Jackson was convicted twice before on domestic violence charges.

Officers located Jackson on Danville Road Thursday and took him into custody. He is being held in the Morgan County Jail on a $50,000 bond.