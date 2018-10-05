Alabama congressional delegation weighs-in leading up to final Kavanaugh vote

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTGOMERY, Ala. -- Members of the U.S. Senate have weighed in and voted 51 to 49 to move Judge Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination to a final vote over the weekend.

While Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) voted no during the procedural vote, Republican Senator Susan Collins (Maine) spoke Friday on the Senate floor and said that she will vote in favor of Kavanaugh.

Shortly after, Democratic Senator Joe Manchin (West Virginia) tweeted that he too would support the nomination.

In her speech, Collins said she does not believe the allegations can prevent Kavanaugh from serving on the court.

"Despite the turbulent, bitter fight surrounding his nomination, my fervent hope is that Brett Kavanaugh will work to lessen the divisions in the Supreme Court so that we have far fewer 5-4 decisions and so that public confidence in our judiciary and our highest court is restored. Mr. President, I will vote to confirm Judge Kavanaugh. Thank you, Mr. President."

Lawyers for Christine Blasey Ford, the first woman to accuse Kavanaugh of sexual assault, say she did not watch Friday's vote.

Protesters marched on Washington Friday.

Alabama Senator Doug Jones does not support Kavanaugh's nomination. He says tensions are running high, as the U.S. Senate gets closer to their final vote.

"I've even had callers telling young female staffers working on my phones that they hope they are sexually assaulted," Jones said.

The Alabama senator took to Twitter to say this process was mismanaged and it should not be political.

A representative for Alabama Senator Richard Shelby says he plans to vote to confirm Kavanaugh.

Some of Alabama's Republican representatives have come forward saying they support Kavanaugh's nomination.

“I am pleased to see that it looks as if Judge Kavanaugh will be confirmed to the Supreme Court. He has served as a federal judge for more than a decade with honor and I believe he will bring that same integrity to our nation’s highest court," said Alabama's 4th Congressional District Representative Robert Aderholt.

“I was pleased to see the Senate advance Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination, and I look forward to him being confirmed this weekend. We need Judge Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court, and we need to end this ridiculous circus and move on as a country," said Alabama's 1st Congressional District Representative Bradley Byrne