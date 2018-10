× Wreck closes lanes of traffic on Highway 20 in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. – Police are on the scene of a wreck that sent one person to the hospital.

Police said one vehicle was involved in the wreck on Highway 20 near Calvary Assembly. The wreck happened around 11:30 a.m., police said.

Medflight airlifted one person to Huntsville Hospital. Their condition was unknown.

Traffic was down to one lane in both directions as police worked the scene.