Two arrested, one still sought in Limestone County burglaries

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Two men are facing charges and deputies are searching for a third man who they say are responsible for breaking into recently-abandoned homes.

Kenneth Wayne Wilburn of Anderson is being sought on warrants related to the investigation, according to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.

Donald Joe Patrick, 52, of Elkmont, and Thomas Stephens Williams Jr. of Athens have already been arrested in the investigation. Patrick was charged with third-degree burglary and first-degree theft and bonded out of the Limestone County Jail Aug. 27. Williams was charged with first-degree theft and four counts of third-degree burglary. He was arrested Sept. 30 and is still in jail on $15,000 bond.

The sheriff’s office said Patrick and Williams broke into a home in the 26000 block of Pettusville Road and stole $35,000 in furniture, fixtures and wood flooring. The house had been vacated by an elderly woman whose husband had died, authorities said. The stolen items were found in antique shops, storage buildings and secondhand dealers.

Another home in the 21000 block of Bean Road was burglarized twice, investigators said. The victim had recently moved to an assisted-living facility. The first time, the victim’s daughter reported jewelry boxes had been taken.

The second time the Bean Road business was burglarized, authorities said a witness saw them and identified Wilburn. Wilburn and a woman ran from the scene, investigators said, and they found a bag that contained jewelry and items from the home.

Investigators said they are working other abandoned home burglaries as well.

Anyone who has seen Wilburn is asked to contact the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office at 256-232-0111.