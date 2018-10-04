× Shoals Meals on Wheels program in need of donations

FLORENCE, Ala. – Coordinators for Meals on Wheels in the Shoals are asking for donations to help continue the organization’s mission.

Community Action Agency of Northwest Alabama said it has seen a decrease in funding and needs money through the end of 2018.

Meals on Wheels said it delivers meals 365 days a year at a cost of $3.30 per senior. The group currently delivers for 160 seniors in Colbert, Franklin and Lauderdale counties, and said there is a wait list of more than 50 more seniors that could qualify for the program.

Meals on Wheels receives no federal funding and does receive some money from United Way and local cities, but said the money isn’t enough to serve the area’s need.

Anyone wishing to donate can contact the Community Action Agency of Northwest Alabama at 256-766-4330.