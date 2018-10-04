× Santa’s Village gets a new home this Christmas

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – It may not feel like it, but the holidays are getting closer. One of Huntsville’s favorite holiday events is moving locations, and coming back bigger than ever.

Constitution Village is undergoing renovations to prepare for the bicentennial celebrations next year. This Christmas Santa’s Village is moving to the Historic Huntsville Depot.

“We’re going to take all the excitement we had at Constitution Village and bring it here, but add all the excitement of the trains,” said Bart Williams, the executive director of the Early Works Family of Museums. “You’ll be able to make a craft inside the passenger car, part of the whole North Pole Express experience.”

The depot train will be decked out in lights programmed to holiday music, along with the village favorites, the icicle maze, characters, and mailing letters to Santa.

This year’s Santa’s Village and North Pole Express will have more space and more snow than ever, with snow in the forecast every single night.

“During the holiday season, Huntsville has a very vibrant downtown,” said Williams. “You’ve got the ice skating rink, and you’ve got the tinsel trail. We’re going to create a Christmas corridor.”

Santa himself will be at the village every night along with his reindeer, elves, and Mrs. Claus’s cookies.

Williams said the depot will most likely be the permanent home for the Huntsville holiday staple.

Santa’s Village will open up on Friday, Nov. 23 and will run nightly from 5-9 p.m. until December 23rd. Admission is $7 per person.