Over 6.5 million pounds of beef products recalled due to salmonella concerns

Over six million pounds of beef products are being recalled due to salmonella concerns, the USDA announced Thursday.

The JBS Tolleson Inc. raw beef products bear the establishment number “EST. 267” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The products were shipped to retail locations across the country. You can find a list of product labels here.

The raw, non-intact beef items, including ground beef, were packaged on various dates from July 26, 2018 through Sept. 7, 2018.

An investigation by the Food Safety and Inspection Service identified 57 case-patients from 16 states with illness onset dates ranging from August 5 to September 6, 2018.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

