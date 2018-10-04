Out with the summer and in with the fall…flowers that is

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As fall approaches, it becomes time to take out your hot weather annuals and put in your cold weather flowers.

An example of this may be to take out your summer begonias and impatiens and replace them with winter pansies. But with weather being unseasonably warm- you may be waiting for cold weather to get here. We would like to encourage you not to do this.

With this extended warm weather, summer flowers may still have plenty of color left to give but in order to allow your winter flowers time to establish, you'll want to sacrifice the summer plants and go head and plant the winter plants.

Seasonal flowers are grown to be ready by a calendar date instead of a target temperature. The longer a plant stays in its small tray- the better chance it becomes leggy and root bound, so let's go ahead and plant!

Now, don't forget to prep your bed with loose and well-drained soil. Put in a little slow release fertilizer as well and water your plants as needed until your cool weather flowers are established before the actual cold weather arrives.