× One shot at grocery store near Albertville

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – One person was shot Thursday afternoon at a grocery near Albertville.

Albertville firefighters and police were at High Point Grocery around 12:30 p.m. The grocery is located at the intersection of Highpoint Road and Oneonta Cut-Off Road.

Albertville Fire & Rescue Chief Brad Hix tells us a man was shot in the hip. Emergency crews plan to fly the man to an area hospital for treatment.