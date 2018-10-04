Motherhood, octopus aliens, and go-go boots bring out the laughs Thursday on WHNT

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thursday night here on CBS starts comedic and then takes a turn towards the dramatic. THE BIG BANG THEORY starts us off with a perfect combination of the two. Penny and Leonard are faced with deciding whether it is the right time to start a family. It seems like everyone is partnering up on THE BIG BANG including Stuart and Raj! You won't want to miss who their new love interests turn out to be. Mary is facing a dilemma of her own. The strong Christian woman has had her faith shaken and her son becomes her unlikely ally on YOUNG SHELDON.

Wait there's more! Christy doesn't think she needs to go to gamblers anonymous anymore and her MOM disagrees. This could be the mistake that leads her back down the rabbit hole she just climbed out of. the MURPHY BROWN team makes it their goal to sneak her back into the White House press briefing. Can the do it? Tune in to find out!

The SWAT team is all about teamwork even if it involves a former team member. On tonight's episode of SWAT the team must locate a mother and son drug cartel operation.

THE BIG BANG THEORY

“The Procreation Calculation” – The Wolowitzes’ life gets complicated when Stuart starts bringing his new girlfriend home. Also, Penny and Leonard talk about starting a family while Koothrappali explores an arranged marriage, on THE BIG BANG THEORY

YOUNG SHELDON

“A Crisis of Faith and Octopus Aliens” – When Mary’s faith is shaken by a tragedy in the community, Sheldon becomes an unlikely ally, on YOUNG SHELDON

MOM

“Go-Go Boots and a Butt Cushion” – When Christy decides she doesn’t need Gambler’s Anonymous anymore, Bonnie vehemently disagrees, on MOM

MURPHY BROWN

“I (Don’t) Heart Huckabee” – After decades of being banned, Murphy and the team devise an elaborate ruse to sneak her into a White House press briefing. Also, Phyllis hires an enthusiastic college “Dreamer,” Miguel (Adan Rocha), to help out at the bar, on MURPHY BROWN

S.W.A.T.

“Gasoline Drum” – The SWAT team works together with their former member Jim Street to find a woman and her son who are running from an international drug cartel. Also, Hondo makes a distressing discovery about his incarcerated friend’s teen son, and Luca mulls over a government program that allows officers to buy homes in the at-risk neighborhoods they police, on S.W.A.T.