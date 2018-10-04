Memory quilt fundraiser underway to comfort family of man killed in explosion at chemical plant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARAB, Ala. - A fundraising effort is underway to give a grieving family something to remember their loved one by, a quilt.

Aaron Lee, 26, was killed when a sulfuric acid tank exploded during a construction project at Umicore in Arab on September 25. He was a contracted construction worker helping with an expansion project at the plant.

A friend of the family set up a fundraiser on Facebook to have quilts made out of Aaron's shirts to comfort his wife Amber and their two boys. Miranda Pierce said she hopes it helps "her sleep at night the best she can just knowing she was covered in his clothes and memories."

