Little Orange Fish Presents: Feelings are Real, Expressions in Laughter

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Feelings are real. That’s a central message of Little Orange Fish, a non-profit focusing on mental health issues in our community.

On Thursday, October 18th, Little Orange Fish will present: Feelings are Real, Expressions in Laughter.

It will be a night of comedy at Stand Up Live Huntsville, a fundraiser for Little Orange Fish.

The night includes:

5:30pm – 7:00pm – Pre-show performances by Victoria Jones and Alan Little

7:00pm – 7:45pm – Comedian Mike James performs

7:45pm – 8:30pm – Post-show performance by Lamont Landers

Tickets are $20. You can get yours through the Little Orange Fish website or through Stand Up Live Huntsville.

All proceeds from this event will help educate K-12 teachers in Alabama on how to recognize and respond to students experiencing emotional distress, mental health issues and/or behavioral issues.

In addition to its education initiatives, Little Orange Fish also aims to increase public understanding regarding mental health care, bring greater visibility to available resources, ensure immediate access to essential support and treatment and help grow the mental health care community.