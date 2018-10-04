Lauderdale County deputies searching for unlawful boat captain

KILLEN, Ala. – The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the most unusual crime. Someone is stealing boats on Wilson Lake and living on them for days before picking a new one. Surveillance pictures captured of the suspect in the Skypark subdivision overlooking Wilson Lake. Authorities say the man is behind at least four boat thefts since mid-September.

According to the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect is taking boats between Kendale Gardens and the Turtle Point Yacht Club. Investigators say he takes the boat, lives on it for a few days and abandons it. So far, he has taken a sailboat, pontoon boat, and a couple of runabouts.

Investigators say he might be trying to “Live the Dream”, but he’s breaking the law as the means to do it.

It’s time to contact Shoals Area Crime Stoppers. Your tips can help put this person behind bars. There are three ways you can send in your anonymous tips – a phone call, text message, or submit a tip through the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Each avenue can make you eligible for reward money being offered in this case.

To speak with an operator, call (256)386-8685. If texting works best, send your detailed information to 274637 (CRIMES).