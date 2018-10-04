× Judge rules in favor of the city in case of officer’s murder charge…for now

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A ruling filed today shows the city of Huntsville gets a reprieve in the case of Officer William Darby, to an extent.

Judge Donna Pate has ruled that the city must produce all evidence requested by the prosecutor except for any statements made by Darby. The ruling states that the city must hand over that evidence to the court no later than November 1, 2018.

As far as the statements made by Darby during the initial investigation, Judge Pate says the city must maintain everything in any form. Pate also says those statements must be produced, if ordered by the court, during trial.

All parties were supposed to be in court on October 5 to discuss the request for evidence, but that hearing will not happen because of this ruling.

Case History

Darby fatally shot Jeffery Parker at Parker’s home on Deramus Avenue in April. The shooting followed an encounter with police that began when Parker called 911 and told a dispatcher he was suicidal.

The Huntsville Police Department conducted a review of the shooting, which is standard. Darby was cleared in May.

But Madison County District Attorney Rob Broussard, who attended the review, said he had concerns.

The district attorney’s office brought the case to a grand jury and Darby was indicted for murder in August.

He is set for a trial that begins Oct. 29.