Hatton Elementary Kidcam!

I met a lot of future scientists at Hatton Elementary in Leighton Thursday! The Third, Fourth, Fifth and Sixth Grades all piled into the gym to talk about the weather, and I was really impressed with the knowledge of this crew. We discussed some important things about good science: like not making assumptions without analysis and learning to ask the right questions to get to the right answer. It’s easy to see there are some great leaders at Hatton Elementary!

We also had a surprise visit from Colbert County Schools Superintendent Dr. Gale Satchel and several other members of the staff at the county office! I know they had to be impressed with the way Hatton students represented them today.

Special thanks to Mrs. Paula Young, Hatton's principal, for inviting me today and to Stacy Berryman for the awesome cake with our unusually hot October weather forecast on it. That was one of the best cakes I've ever brought back to the office!

