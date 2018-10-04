Food held at improper temperatures in Morgan County restaurants

Morgan County

Las Vias

711 Nance Ford Rd SW, Hartselle, AL 35640

Score: 83

Violations:

The dishwasher sanitizer did not have the proper amount of chlorine at 0 ppm (parts per million).

Food was held at improper temperatures Shrimp 62ºF, beef and chicken 58ºF, ranch dip 51ºF



The manager said they corrected all of the violations that day. When we were there the inspector was on the way for the follow-up. He says the family-owned restaurant, tucked in a lovely plaza, is a community staple serving the best Mexican food in town.

__________

Big Bob Gibson’s Bar-B-Q

1715 6th Ave SE, Decatur, AL 35601

Score: 80

Violations:

Food was held at improper temperatures (hot and cold) Ribs and brisket held at 119ºF Cheese 49ºF, chopped lettuce 46ºF



The owner, and grandson of Big Bob, Don McLemore, says they nearly always have scores in the mid-90s and takes pride in his family’s restaurant, a Decatur staple since 1925.

You can’t help but let the great smell of barbecue smack you in the face at this award-winning spot. All violations were corrected.

__________

Clean Plate Winner:

The Cozy Cow

100 Church St SW, Huntsville, AL 35801

Score: 99

Trick or treat?

It’s always a treat here at The Cozy Cow at Big Spring Park in Huntsville.

Owner Lisa Statham recently took the reigns and is embracing fall as she and her team serve up pumpkin cake with a cheesecake center and pumpkin spice milkshakes. Alongside other specials like the green tea frappe, are staples like pressed hot sandwiches, burgers, and frothy cappuccinos.

And don’t worry, if you’re embracing the lingering heat, there are plenty of ice cream flavors to choose from year round.