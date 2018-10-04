× Deshler football placed on probation, forfeits region game

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama High School Athletic Association reported Thursday that the Deshler High School football team violated AHSAA eligibility rules. It says the school self-reported the violation.

As a result, Deshler has been fined, placed on probation for one year and order to forfeit one varsity football game.

The AHSAA said Deshler played an ineligible student in violation of the “Transfer Rule,” specifically the “Bona Fide Transfer Rule.” The school must forfeit all contests its team won in which the student participated.

Deshler is forfeiting its Class 4A, Region 8 win over Elkmont. The Tigers were tied for first in the region at the time the violation was reported.

The probationary period is a warning that other violations of this nature could bring further sanctions against the school.