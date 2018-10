× Boaz Police search for missing 16-year-old

BOAZ, Ala. — The Boaz Police Department needs the public’s help locating a missing 16-year-old.

James Koby Chamblee was last seen Monday, October 1 in the Boaz area.

James is described to be 5’9″ tall and about 150lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Boaz Police Department at 256-593-6812.