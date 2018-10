DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. — Absences at Valley Head School in DeKalb County will be excused for the rest of the week due to a high rate of sickness, according to a Facebook post by the school Wednesday afternoon.

In the post, Valley Head School says all absences will be excused Thursday, October 4 and Friday, October 5.

