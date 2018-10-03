× Census Bureau now hiring workers for 2020 Census

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The U.S. Census Bureau is now accepting applications for temporary workers ahead of the 2020 census.

Positions include census takers, recruiting assistants, office staff and supervisory staff. To be eligible, you must be at least 18 years old, have a valid Social Security number and be a U.S. citizen.

“The 2020 census is critical to the future of our state, and I’d like to encourage Alabamians – especially retirees, college students or others looking for part-time, temporary work – to take advantage of this opportunity not only to earn a paycheck but assist the Census Bureau with a task that will benefit all of the people of our state,” Gov. Kay Ivey said.

Last month, Ivey signed an executive order creating the Alabama Counts! 2020 Census Committee. The advisory group is made up of public and private statewide organizations and under the guidance of the ADECA, will work to publicize and educate people on why an accurate count matters.

Participation in the census count, which is required every 10 years by the U.S. Constitution, affects many aspects of Alabama, including congressional representation and the amount of federal funding allocated to the state for many critical programs.

