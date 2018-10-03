Students at St. Clair County school give custodian a surprise on National Custodians Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOODY, Ala. - It's not an easy job keeping a school clean for more than 900 children.

So when Moody Elementary School found out Tuesday was National Custodians Day, they pulled out all the stops for Eugene Hinton.

Hinton thought he was going into the school gym to clean up a mess, but instead of a mess he was greeted by a gym full of cheering students who gave him high-fives and handmade gifts.

Third-grade teacher Andrea Tatum lured him into the gym under the pretense of cleaning up an accident. After asking "Is it real bad?" he grabs a spray bottle and mop and heads for the door.

"He had such a great attitude about cleaning up the 'mess,'" Tatum said. "We love him so much!"

Hinton has been Moody Elementary's custodian for about two years, said school secretary Paige Mitchell. Everyone at the school loves him, she said, so when the school counselor realized it was National Custodians Day and sent out an email, teachers jumped into action.

Hinton received gifts and got more special treatment throughout the day, Mitchell said.

"He has a special way of connecting with students," she said. "He has a wonderful attitude and always makes people happy. We're very thankful to have him."