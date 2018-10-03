No more one lane bridges on Old Highway 431

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - The Madison County Commission approved a nearly $700,000 engineering contract Wednesday morning with Huntsville based Garver LLC for an $8.5 million development on Old Highway 431.

"This project right here is a large project and it's very costly and it's a worthy project," said Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong.

Thousands of drivers a day travel on Old Highway 431, but some of the bridges on that road need to see some improvement to keep up with all the traffic.

Four bridges, the Flint River bridge and three relief bridges, will be widened to 35-40 feet and a bike and pedestrian lane will also be added.

"That's a huge improvement for that area to eliminate the one lane bridges and to have functional bridges that are a lot safer and also will allow pedestrian use," said Commissioner Craig Hill.

Hill says the commission has already tried to make these bridges more driver friendly, but they say that this expansion is necessary.

"We've tried to make them as visible as possible, we've improved signage but there's only so much you can do with a one-lane bridge. The community that's been there, they understand how dangerous they are," Hill said.

Hill says the final design process should take somewhere between six to nine months, and they are hoping for an expected completion in 2019.