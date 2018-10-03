× Marshall County Schools staff prepare for flu season ahead of time

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. — The Marshall County Schools system is preparing for flu season ahead of time.

The flu season hit school systems hard last year. Several north Alabama school systems closed down for a few days. The Marshall County Schools system was one of them.

The staff got ready for flu season last year, but it still took a toll – not just in Marshall County, but everywhere. Superintendent Cindy Wigley says they’re adding to those preps this year. “We’re certainly following the CDC recommendations with our facilities, with our staff and students,” Wigley explained, “We’ve had several clinics also, already this year, that are free of charge to our students and staff.”

They taught healthy habits when it comes to not spreading germs: washing hands, covering the cough, the little things that can make a difference.

“We’re in communication with Marshall Medical Centers to provide some additional training for our custodial staff on our half days that we have built into our calendar,” Wigley explained. The built-in half days this year are aimed for students to use to set up recurring medical or dental appointments and for staff training.

“We’ll have an additional stock of all of our hand sanitizers, soap in the bathrooms,” she added. Of course, a full stock of cleaning disinfectant is on hand.

The CDC encourages people to get the flu shot by the end of October. Health officials say children from six months through five years old are at an increased risk of the flu.