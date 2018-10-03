Madison County Commission working to crack down on drunk driving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - Alabama is currently ranked 5th in the country for impaired driving deaths. The classification includes texting and driving and being too tired, but driving under the influence of alcohol is the number one factor in impaired driving deaths.

One of the top priorities for the Madison County Commission is keeping their community safe.

"We've got to eliminate folks that drink and drive," said Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong. "It creates an enormous amount of fatalities throughout the state of Alabama. In many cases, one of the first things Alabama State Troopers say or a city police officer is whether alcohol was or was not involved."

The commission is working to crack down on drunk driving.

"This is not a one week project, it's not where it's going to be one stopping point this is a year-long project and the effort is to get those who have been drinking and driving off the road," Strong said.

The commission approved an agreement to help pay for overtime for deputies at the Madison County Sheriff's Office to keep more officers patrolling and on the lookout for drunk drivers. "There's a cost associated with it but it's a cost that's warranted," Strong said.

There was not a specific amount of money approved since the cost will depend on the number of hours that officers work.