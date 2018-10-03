Local Church springs into action to clean up illegal “junk” thrown on the side of the road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — When two people were photographed dumping debris on the side of the road, a local church sprung into action to clean up the mess.

A local woman posted the photos online of people dumping their junk out on Old Railroad Bed Road and Nick Davis Road. The next day, a group of volunteers from Lindsay Lane Baptist Church East took it as a chance to give back.

Campus Pastor Andy King said the trash was in their backyard and they did what any other church would have done.

Dumping anywhere on public or private property is a criminal act. The Madison County Sheriff`s Office is aware of the illegal dumping. Deputies were there while the church volunteers were cleaning up the mess.

Pastor King doesn't want to focus on the negative, but the positive that came out of this illegal dumping. "I encourage our church family and other church families in the area to do the same. When you have an opportunity to meet a need or see a need; just go ahead and do that," Pastor King said.

In Madison County, the only authorized place to dispose of garbage, waste, refuse, debris and other "junk" is the District 1 Landfill on Beth Road or the Huntsville Solid Waste Disposal Authority on Leeman Ferry Road.