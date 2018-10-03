× Limestone County sheriff under investigation

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – The director of the Alabama Ethics Commission confirmed Wednesday that Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely is being investigated for a possible ethics violation.

Tuesday the commission voted 4-0 to send a case about Blakely to the Alabama Attorney General’s Office, commission director Thomas Albritton said. One member of the commission abstained from voting.

The nature of the complaint wasn’t immediately disclosed.

WHNT News 19 has reached out to Blakely for comment. We have not heard back yet.