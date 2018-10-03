× Kid entrepreneurs prepare for Huntsville’s first Children’s Business Fair

HUNTSVILLE Ala. — A business fair this weekend offers an opportunity for the youngest entrepreneurs. Huntsville’s first Children’s Business Fair is an opportunity for kids to launch their very own startup.

It’s a way for kids to develop a brand, create a product or service and then open for business in the one-day marketplace. It all started with the classic kid-business, a lemonade stand.

“It takes patience, time, and then a lot of other things,” said 11-year-old Kaeson Fudge.

The kids of Frozen Lemon-Aid started the business as a way to earn money for school supplies. Three summers later they are still earning. And using their savings to start their own businesses.”I’m selling these paracord bracelets,” said 11-year-old Cornel Stallings.

“This is the mug. This is a glitter bow,” said 7-year-old Tiana Wilson.

“My specialty is bracelets, necklaces, art and crafts, things like that,” said Kaeson Fudge.

They are bringing their businesses to Huntsville’s first children’s business fair. The fair is one of dozens across the country, open to all children, and all businesses.

“If they can draw and they want to come and show their artwork, they can. There were children who decorated rocks and made a killing. You never know unless you try,” said Bonita Miller, the organizer of Huntsville Children’s Business Fair.

The businesses teach the kids about saving, investing, and working together

“We learn about profit, we learn about entrepreneurship, and how to get customers,” said Kaeson Fudge.

They say their businesses are a break from school work and video games, a way to learn and make extra pocket money.

The Children’s Business Fair is Saturday, October 6th, from 1:00-6:00 p.m.

If your child is interested in showing off their business the fair is still accepting vendors.