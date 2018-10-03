Huntsville Art League marks 61 years of celebrating and inspiring creativity

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – It’s shaping up to be a busy few months for the Huntsville Art League, with even more opportunities to learn about and enjoy visual arts throughout the Tennessee Valley.

From now through November, Huntsville Art League is hosting an exhibit by featured artist, Mary Ellen Davidson, at the gallery on the second floor of Lowe Mill Arts and Entertainment.

Davidson has explored all mediums, including creating etchings for more than a quarter century. She says, “My focus on surface, building texture as well as color values have remained the driving motivation throughout my art.”

Toward the end of October, the non-profit will release its own artwork – a new logo – and also celebrate its 61st anniversary.

Since its founding in 1957, Huntsville Art League has been a primary source of representation and support for local artists. The organization maintains classrooms, studio space and sale of artwork by members, ongoing exhibitors and visiting artists.

It also provides educational programs and instruction for children and adults, sponsors workshops with prominent visiting artists and hosts special exhibitions.

The gallery at Lowe Mill features a wide variety of artwork. Visitors will find pictures in oil, watercolor, pastel acrylic, and mixed media; photography, note cards, original jewelry, sculptures, glass-work, gourds, pottery, metalwork, hand-painted silk items, weavings and the occasional wood piece. All of these, created by our local Tennessee Valley artists.