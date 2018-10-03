× Gov. Kay Ivey maintains fundraising lead over Democratic challenger Walt Maddox

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The vote for Alabama’s next governor is a month away and incumbent Kay Ivey is heading into the home stretch with a cash advantage. But Democrat Walt Maddox’s campaign says they have the money to keep pace.

Ivey’s campaign reported it raised more than $735,000 in September. The governor, with big donor support, has raised more than $6.1 million in her election bid.

Ivey spent $563,000 last month, including more than $375,000 with a California-based ad firm, and she reports $510,000 cash on hand.

Maddox, the mayor of Tuscaloosa, isn’t far behind the governor with $500,000 cash on hand. He raised $373,000 last month, which is about $400,000 less than Ivey.

He spent $349,000 in September, including $15,000 for a campaign bus, and $90,000 on advertising.

Maddox’s campaign told WHNT News 19 Wednesday that he will outwork Ivey between now and election day. A spokesman said, “We feel we are well positioned financially to do all the things we need to do to win,” spokesman Chip Hill said. “We continue to have many more individual contributors than she does, we are about even in cash on hand, and Walt has been campaigning much harder than Kay.”

Ivey’s September report shows strong support among bigger donors in Huntsville. The governor reported $66,500 from 28 Huntsville-based donors who gave at least $1,000 each.

Campaign finance records show 28 pages of donors for Maddox in September, to Ivey’s 10 pages.