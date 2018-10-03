× Five law enforcement officers shot in South Carolina

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. – Five law enforcement officers were shot Wednesday afternoon in South Carolina, police said.

Florence County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Glen Kirby told Florence, S.C. CBS affiliate WBTW that three deputies and two Florence police officers had been shot. The extent of their injuries wasn’t immediately known.

The Florence County Emergency Management Agency posted on Facebook at 5 p.m. that the active shooting situation was over and the suspect was in custody.