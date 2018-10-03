Amazing video shows Good Samaritan pull Missouri woman out of a burning car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORISSANT, Mo. - Firefighters with the Florissant Valley Fire Department said a man helped save a woman from a burning car after a head-on collision with another vehicle.

Aaron Jacobs told KTVI he heard the collision from his nearby home and ran out to help. He said the woman was trapped in her car and he was able to pull her out and move her to safety before EMS arrived at the scene.

The fire department said if the Good Samaritan wouldn't have been there in time it could have ended tragically.

Jacobs said his Army training kicked in when he ran over to help. He said he was later able to track the grandmother down at a local hospital and go visit her later that night.