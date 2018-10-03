× 52nd annual Fiddlers Convention starts Thursday in Athens

ATHENS, Ala. – Fiddlers from all around will descend on the campus of Athens State University for the 52nd Annual Tennessee Valley Fiddlers Convention.

The event kicks off with free admission Thursday at 6 p.m. Bradley Walker will perform at 5:30 p.m. at McCandless Hall, and Flatt Lonesome will play on the Alabama Farmers Cooperative stage at 7 p.m.

Rhonda Vincent & The Rage will perform two shows Friday, and Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder perform Saturday evening at 6 p.m.

There will also be the music competitions for fiddlers and other instruments beginning on Friday. For a full schedule of events, click here.

Thursday admission is free. Friday and Saturday admission prices are $15 for each day, or $20 for a weekend pass. Children under 12 are free with parents.