Three arrested after police chase in Boaz, Albertville

BOAZ, Ala. – Police say an attempt to stop a stolen vehicle Tuesday night led to a chase and eventually three people in custody.

A Boaz police officer tried to stop a black Dodge AvengerTuesday that was reported stolen in DeKalb County. The driver of the car, identified by Boaz police as Cody Adam Gulledge, 31, refused to stop for officers, they said.

Police said they pursued the stolen car into Albertville and back into Boaz, where the vehicle finally stopped on New Home Road. Gulledge and two other people in the car were taken into custody.

Police charged Gulledge with receiving stolen property, resisting arrest and drug possession.

Mitchell Grey, 25, of Albertville, was charged with drug possession and counterfeit money possession.

Kevin Dewayne Allison Jr., 27, of Albertville, was charged with drug possession.