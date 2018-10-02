× Snake on the loose in downtown Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) The search is on in downtown Birmingham for a missing python.

It’s a “ball python” about two feet long, green and brown, and, according to its owner, neither vicious nor poisonous.

WBRC-TV reports that 21-year-old Caleb Louis brought his pet Tuesday to a non-profit program he participates in called the Dannon Project. Lisa Cole, of the Dannon Project says Louis was told to take the snake out the building because it was scaring office staff.

Louis returned the python to his parked car. He let the window down slightly so it could get air. He says he returned to the car about 10 minutes later and it was gone.

Louis says he only had the snake about a week, not even long enough to decide on a name.

Information from: WBRC-TV, http://www.myfoxal.com/