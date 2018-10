× Operations on Redstone Arsenal Wednesday may cause significant smoke

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. — If you happen to see smoke coming from Redstone Arsenal Wednesday, the Army base doesn’t want you to be alarmed.

Team Redstone said that low cloud cover Wednesday could produce a significant amount of smoke during routine operations.

They say operations will be conducted between 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m in the southern part of the Arsenal and that smoke may be visible afterward.