One killed in two-vehicle wreck in Limestone County

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – One person was killed in a two-vehicle wreck on Zehner Road near Quinn Road in Limestone County.

Authorities with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office say Coroner Mike West was called to the scene. Emergency crews transported an injured person by helicopter to an area hospital after they were freed from being trapped in the vehicle. At this time, there is no word on their condition.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating the wreck.

We are working to gather more information on this developing situation.