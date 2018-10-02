× New security measures in the works for Guntersville High School

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — Leaders in The Schools of Guntersville are constantly working to evaluate safety in the system’s schools, and Guntersville High School is slated for improvements.

There’s a school resource officer in every school in the system, along with safety measures.

System leaders say they’re always evaluating to see what else they can do. “We’re now at the high school improving some of the security entrances at the high school, basically offering multiple security doors to go in, versus the single door we currently have,” explained the system’s security and safety representative Bo McRee.

As it stands now, visitors have to be buzzed in and a security camera is stationed at the door. Without that access, the doors are locked. Once inside, there are two long hallways stemming from the front desk area. The new security features are going to make it even harder for visitors to gain access to the inside of the school.

“We’re going to take those wings that are on either side of the desk and those are going to be security doors also,” McRee explained, “That will basically stop access to the facility. Then we’re going to secure the actual desk behind glass where you’re talking through, like at a theatre.”

Visitors will have to go through the typical identification and sign-in measures to gain access, and as usual, have a purpose to be there. “We’re constantly looking at ways to improve and increase the security and safety, and we won’t stop,” McRee said, “Even with this.”

McRee said the additions are going to cost around $18,000 to $20,000. He expects work to start soon and said it won’t take long to finish.