DECATUR, Ala. – A Hillsboro man was killed Tuesday morning when his SUV ran off a Decatur road.

Mario Owens, 51, was driving a Ford Expedition that ran off Beltline Road north of Old Moulton Road around 6:30 a.m., Decatur police said.

Paramedics performed CPR on Owens and he was taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital’s Parkway Campus, where he was pronounced dead.

Police are still investigating the cause of the wreck.