Little girl helps drummer father during gig

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOBILE, Ala. - It's hard to think of a more uplifting musical moment than what happened this weekend at a club in Mobile. While John Milham was playing drums at a recent performance he kept getting help from a special roadie, his 1-year-old daughter.

Monique Boudreaux McFarland was shooting a Facebook Live video of Milham's Inner Mission Band on Sunday evening when the band began to play a song called "Arden's Garden." The song is named after Milham's daughter Arden.

"Lil Miss Arden ruled the night, helping dad out during HER song, “Arden’s Garden”! Just how many drumsticks can one drummer use? We found out! 😂 This was PRICELESS!!" said McFarland in the Facebook post.

As you can see, Milham's daughter Arden really wanted to make sure her dad had all the drumsticks he needed.

Milham told AL.com that it was a surprise for him. He didn't even know his family would be attending the show, let along helping him out with the performance. McFarland praised Milham for grace under fire. "I think at one time he had at least four or five sticks in his hand," she said.