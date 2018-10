LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. — The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing teenage girl.

Zoee Mckenzie, 16, was last seen around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 30.

Zoee is described to be 4’11” tall about 100 lbs.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Sgt. Horton with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office at 256-760-5761.