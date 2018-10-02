× Huntsville woman charged with distributing fatal dose of fentanyl

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A Huntsville woman is facing a charge that she distributed the dangerous drug fentanyl to a man who died.

Federal agents arrested Ashley Danielle Smith, 30, at her apartment after she was indicted on a charge of distributing fentanyl.

The alleged incident happened in November 2017 and caused the death of a 25-year-old man, according to the indictment. The grand jury returned the indictment Sept. 26.

Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that has been blamed for an increase in drug-related overdoses and deaths nationwide.

If convicted, Smith faces 20 years to life in prison and a fine of up to $1 million.