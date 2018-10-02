High Point Climbing and Fitness projected to open Spring 2019

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Construction is underway for a 25,000 square foot gym in Huntsville. The skeleton of the facility can be seen in photos from a MidCity via Facebook post Tuesday.

On July 10, the company held a groundbreaking ceremony where the expected opening date was the summer of 2019. However, the Facebook post revealed the date was moved closer.

High Point Climbing and Fitness will feature boulder and rope climbing areas, weight training and cardio equipment a yoga studio, gear shop and a 2,700 square foot Kid with a rocket ship climbing structure, according to a MidCity Huntsville Facebook post.