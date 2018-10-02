Help protect the homeless from the elements during annual cold weather gear drive
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — As we look ahead to the holidays, the North Alabama Coalition for the Homeless hopes you keep those without a warm place to rest their heads in mind.
Starting Thursday, October 4, the coalition is asking for the public to donate cold weather gear for the homeless. The drive will continue throughout the winter months.
The coalition is collecting items such as:
- Blankets
- Coats/Jackets
- Gloves/Socks
- Thermal underwear
- Sleeping bags
- Warm hats
- Sweat shirts/Pants
- Warms scarves
They ask that all items be new or gently used and in adult sizes only.
Donations can be dropped off at the following locations in Huntsville
- Progressive Union Missionary Baptist Church
- 1919 Brandontown Rd.
- 256-539-1070
- St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church
- 8020 Whitesburg Dr.
- 256-881-7223
- Latham United Methodist Church
- 109 Weatherly Rd.
- 256-881-4069
- Good Shepherd Catholic Church
- 13550 Chaney Thompson Rd.
- 256-882-1844
- Manna House
- 2110 S. Memorial Parkway
- Mondays, Wednesdays & Thursdays 4 PM – 7 PM
- 256-503-4848
- Faith Presbyterian Church
- 5003 Whitesburg Dr.
- 256-881-4811
- Church of the Nativity Episcopal
- 208 Eustis Ave.
- 256-533-2455
- First Christian Church
- 3209 Whitesburg Dr.
- 256-881-0150
- Please use bin at the side entrance
- Monte Sano United Methodist Church
- 601 Monte Sano Blvd.
- 256-533-6083
- First Stop Homeless Day Center
- 206 Stokes St.
- 256-533-3391
