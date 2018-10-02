× Help protect the homeless from the elements during annual cold weather gear drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — As we look ahead to the holidays, the North Alabama Coalition for the Homeless hopes you keep those without a warm place to rest their heads in mind.

Starting Thursday, October 4, the coalition is asking for the public to donate cold weather gear for the homeless. The drive will continue throughout the winter months.

The coalition is collecting items such as:

Blankets

Coats/Jackets

Gloves/Socks

Thermal underwear

Sleeping bags

Warm hats

Sweat shirts/Pants

Warms scarves

They ask that all items be new or gently used and in adult sizes only.

Donations can be dropped off at the following locations in Huntsville

Progressive Union Missionary Baptist Church 1919 Brandontown Rd. 256-539-1070

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church 8020 Whitesburg Dr. 256-881-7223

Latham United Methodist Church 109 Weatherly Rd. 256-881-4069

Good Shepherd Catholic Church 13550 Chaney Thompson Rd. 256-882-1844

Manna House 2110 S. Memorial Parkway Mondays, Wednesdays & Thursdays 4 PM – 7 PM 256-503-4848

Faith Presbyterian Church 5003 Whitesburg Dr. 256-881-4811

Church of the Nativity Episcopal 208 Eustis Ave. 256-533-2455

First Christian Church 3209 Whitesburg Dr. 256-881-0150 Please use bin at the side entrance

Monte Sano United Methodist Church 601 Monte Sano Blvd. 256-533-6083

First Stop Homeless Day Center 206 Stokes St. 256-533-3391

